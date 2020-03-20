Perreira unimpressed by Skerritt

Retired but outspoken cricket commentator Joseph ‘Reds’ Perreira was this week critical of the performance of the Ricky Skerritt-led CWI in their first year of leadership of regional cricket.

In March 2019, Skerritt and running mate Dr Kishore Shallow defeated the then incumbent Dave Cameron and Emmanuel Nathan 8-4 in a landslide victory at the Jamaica Pegasus in Kingston, Jamaica, and then quickly set about making some of the changes they had promised in their 10-point plan for the revitalisation of West Indies cricket.

Those changes included removing head coach Richard Pybus and Vasbert Drakes just three months after they guided the West Indies to a shock 2-1 Test series victory against then World no.1 England in February 2019.

The West Indies also played England to a 2-2 stalemate in the subsequent ODI series.

However, speaking on Andrew Mason and Guest in Barbados this week, the 80-year-old Perreira did not mince his words when he related his grouses about the year-old administration.

