Main

feeds RSS Atom

Perreira unimpressed by Skerritt

Fri, Mar 20, '20

 

WICB

Retired but outspoken cricket commentator Joseph ‘Reds’ Perreira was this week critical of the performance of the Ricky Skerritt-led CWI in their first year of leadership of regional cricket.

 In March 2019, Skerritt and running mate Dr Kishore Shallow defeated the then incumbent Dave Cameron and Emmanuel Nathan 8-4 in a landslide victory at the Jamaica Pegasus in Kingston, Jamaica, and then quickly set about making some of the changes they had promised in their 10-point plan for the revitalisation of West Indies cricket. 

Those changes included removing head coach Richard Pybus and Vasbert Drakes just three months after they guided the West Indies to a shock 2-1 Test series victory against then World no.1 England in February 2019.

The West Indies also played England to a 2-2 stalemate in the subsequent ODI series.

However, speaking on Andrew Mason and Guest in Barbados this week, the 80-year-old Perreira did not mince his words when he related his grouses about the year-old administration.

Read more at Barbados Today

comments 0 comments