Rescheduled series could prove problematic - Grave

Cricket West Indies says it will face a logistical nightmare in rescheduling its international home series if the coronavirus pandemic results in a disruption to these fixtures.

Of main concern for the governing body is the three-match One-Day International series against New Zealand which is part of the qualification process for the 2023 World Cup, and the two-Test rubber against South Africa which forms part of the World Test Championship.

Both series have been carded for July but have been placed in jeopardy by the coronavirus which has now hit the Caribbean and forced CWI to suspend its domestic competitions for a minimum of 30 days.

“The challenge with rescheduling is that the schedule is [already] so tight,” CWI chief executive Johnny Grave told CMC Sports.

“The other challenge that we’d have is those ODIs we’re playing against New Zealand and the Test matches against South Africa are part of leagues.

2 comments