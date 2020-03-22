Pollard: Windies improving with every series

West Indies "white ball" captain Kieron Pollard sees improvement in his team but agrees it will take time and there is still more to do. This was during an interview with host Andre Errol Baptiste on Isports sports programme on Thursday on I95.5fm.

"I am a positive person so I tend to look for areas that we can improve and areas where we have improved and things like that, rather than just look at the overall picture of results," said Pollard, who expected a better showing from the regional team in its most recent One-Day series against Sri Lanka. West Indies suffered a 3-0 loss.

"We were completely outplayed and completely beaten. I just thought the strides that we would have made in December firstly, against India, pushing the number one team all the way even though we did not win the series but getting that opportunity to go to India and do that, we did not capitalise on that.

"Yes, we played against Ireland and we won against them 3-0 but at the end of it, we have to play and deal with what’s in front of you all the time and I was looking forward to an improved performance or something close to what we wanted to achieve."

He cited that bowling is one of the main things that his team is doing well and will continue to work on it.

Read more at the T&T Guardian

0 comments