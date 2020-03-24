Ganga: We did justice to our talents

TT RED Force announced themselves to the world of T20 cricket in the late 2000s, when they finished runners-up to Guyana in the 2006 Stanford 20/20 tournament in Antigua, and followed up with a nine-wicket victory in the 2008 final.

As regional champs, the Red Force competed in the inaugural Champions League Twenty20 tournament (2009) in India, but they were beaten by New South Wales of Australia, by 41 runs, in the title decider.

That era saw TT dominate regional T20 cricket, as they claimed a hat-trick of titles (2010-11, 2011-12 and 2012-13) before the West Indies Cricket Board (now Cricket West Indies) introduced the Caribbean Premier League in 2013.

On Tuesday, in separate interviews, Colin Borde, manager of the 2009 squad, and captain Daren Ganga reminisced on the Red Force’s campaign at the Champions League.

Read more at News Day

2 comments