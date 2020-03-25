Three reasons why West Indies could be a force to reckon with at T20 World Cup

The seventh edition of the T20 World Cup will be held in Australia from 18th October, 2020 to 15th November, 2020. 16 nations will participate in the mega tournament.

West Indies, the current world champions in the T20 format, are the only team to win the coveted trophy twice. The first time the men from the Caribbean won the T20 World Cup was in Sri Lanka in the year 2012. 4 years later, the West Indies once again were crowned champions in the T20 format in India.

At present West Indies are ranked 10th in the T20 ICC Men's rankings. However, the team has been making progress in the recent past under the leadership of Kieron Pollard. They recently beat Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka by a margin of 2-0 in a T20 series.

Most of the players in the West Indies squad have ample experience playing T20 cricket in leagues around the world. Many players from the Caribbean have played the Big Bash League over the years and are well versed with the grounds in Australia.

