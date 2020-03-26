Permaul reignites bid for WI selection

Discarded West Indies left-arm spinner has once again lit a fire under the selectors’ chairs for a recall with an impressive run in the West Indies Championship.

The 30-year-old has taken 50 wickets, equalling his tally from the 2017/2018 season in the eight completed rounds, comfortably ahead of the next two highest wicket takers, Chemar Holder and Akeal Hosein who each have 36 wickets.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors spinner showed that he has regained peak form with a career-best eight for 18 and his best match haul of 15 for 77 against Jamaica Scorpions in the fifth round.

Permaul also holds the best average for any bowler with more than 20 wickets at an astonishing 12.98 and an economy rate of a fraction over two.

Read more at Stabroek news

0 comments