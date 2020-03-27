Scorpions pacer Mindley revels in 24-wicket haul thus far this season

JAMAICA Scorpions pace bowler Marquino Mindley is pleased with his wicket tally in the regional four-day campaign, even while lamenting the novel coronavirus disease pandemic that forced Cricket West Indies (CWI) to suspend the tournament.

Mindley, 25, leads the Scorpions' bowling attack with 24 wickets from the six matches he has played in.

His performances have contributed to the team joining defending five-time champions Guyana Jaguars in third place with 91.8 points, from eight matches.

“My goal is to reach 30 to 35 wickets, and this is looking to be my best season.”

“It [the suspended season] is kind of frustrating because everybody has their own personal goals. But, fingers crossed, we get the next two games in,” he said.

With only two rounds of matches remaining, Barbados Pride (134.8 points) are outright favourites for the title.

