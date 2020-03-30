BRIAN LARA: AN UNFORGETTABLE WEST INDIAN INNINGS

March 30, 1999, will go down in cricket history as one of the greatest days for the West Indies. On that day, at the historic Kensington Oval in Barbados, a hero performed one of the game’s most amazing feats.

Brian Lara scored his epic 153 not out – rated by many observers as the best fourth innings knock in the game’s history. With the Windies needing a near impossible 310 for victory on a deteriorating fifth day pitch, Lara went where no man had gone before.

His score was just under half the team’s total, the Windies reached the improbable target with nine wickets down – Lara did what Lara did best – and the home fans left rejoicing with a victory by the narrow margin of one wicket.

Lara’s team found their mojo and their voice, and the entire region was caught up in rapturous merriment and celebration. The Aussies were stunned into silence.

It was 20 years ago, but Jimmy Adams, remembered the day like it was yesterday.

