As lovers of this remarkable sport called cricket, there is nothing we all enjoy more than getting outdoors and watching a great game; witnessing an enthralling battle between bat and ball and seeing our favorite players and teams rise to glory as we join each other in celebration. And if we cannot be there in person, we find every possible way to see or hear the broadcast.

However, today there is a new reality that we are now facing. There is no live cricket available, because all around the world we are in a new battle to prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus. As such, we all now need to join the same team as we unite in this global battle with each other, for each other. We must now couple our passion for cricket with our love for the health and safety of our family, friends, community, and ourselves.

As cricket fans, you have supported our West Indies players throughout the years, and now we ask you to offer your full support to members of our essential services and first responders. These valiant men and women have worked tirelessly in the face of very trying circumstances and great challenges. We have heard the stories of their heroic deeds, and watched as they stand on the medical front line to save lives and comfort the sick. They deserve the highest praise, respect and commendation.

