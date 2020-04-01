Administration hasty with management team sacking: Bishop

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop maintains the wrong call was made to overhaul the entire management team of the senior men’s side on the eve of last year’s 50-overs World Cup in England.

A year after former St Kitts and Nevis cabinet minister, Ricky Skerritt, captured the Cricket West Indies presidency, the decision to remove controversial Englishman Richard Pybus and replace him with former West Indies batsman Floyd Reifer, has remained a contentious talking point.

And Bishop told CNC3’s ViewPoint considering the fallout from such a move, some measure of patience with the then management team could have been exercised.

“Maybe on reflection there should have been a little more patience, from my point of view, handed down just prior to that World Cup,” said Bishop now a well-respected international television cricket analyst.

