Is Hope on the Horizon for the West Indies Cricket Team?

The West Indies Cricket Team’s new management is well on its way to implementing changes that should result in an improvement in the team’s performance. Some of these transitions are bringing stability in the office and on the field.

As is always the case with sports teams, the coach is often the one to set the team’s technical, administrative and disciplinary standards, as well as encourage cohesiveness among all the stakeholders.

President Ricky Skerrit has carefully scrutinized the problems which caused the standard of cricket to deteriorate and appears to have found a methodical formula for the various departments of the sport. This includes the immediate re-employment of our former West Indian batsman Phil Simmons as the new coach. He proved his worth as a top-class Cricket Coach, after the end of his stints with Zimbabwe, Ireland, Afganistan and the Windies.

It has always been my hobby to evaluate the work done by coaches, especially Football and Cricket at all levels.

