With a 36-wicket haul in the just concluded West Indies Championships, few would argue that Barbados’ Chemar Holder is not too far away from a call to the West Indies senior team.

That he has already represented the West Indies ‘A’ and President’s XI sides, is a clear indicator that he has the eyes of Chief Selector Roger Harper and Cricket West Indies’ selection panel. However, he remains coy about his chances of breaking into the senior team.

“Based on how the season went for me, how the year went for me, I did well in the ‘A’ team also, I can’t say for sure if I am ready. I could only say the confidence is there and I am feeling good and I am bowling well, so once I get the opportunity I will see how it goes,” said the 22-year-old pacer whose 36 wickets came at an average of 18.91.

Notwithstanding his position on stepping up into the West Indies senior team, Holder believes he would have met his goals for this past season had it not been for CWI’s decision to cancel the remaining two rounds of competition while handing his team, the Barbados Pride, the title.

