Term limits to be addressed soon in Wehby report

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Cricket West Indies (CWI) chief Ricky Skerritt has assured the region that presidential term limits are still on the cards and will be addressed once the Wehby Governance report is submitted within the next month.

Skerritt, who assumed the top CWI post exactly a year ago along with vice-president Dr Kishore Shallow had proposed a six-year term limit on the presidency as part of their recommendation for governance reform.

And the CWI president said he expected that issue to be dealt with shortly when Jamaican businessman Don Wehby completed his report.

“You will be hearing, hopefully in another month or so, of the Wehby Governance report,” Skerritt told CNC3's The Morning Shot programme.

“There have been many governance reports in the past but this one, being led by Don Wehby and four other wise colleagues of his, should be coming forward to Cricket West Indies, at least in its first part, within the next month.

“By the time that makes its rounds and gets accepted either in whole or in part, we will have an element in there that speaks to term limits.”

Read more at the Jamaica Observer

2 comments