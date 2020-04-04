Dillon optimistic about keeping job

TT Red Force coach Mervyn Dillon is confident that his contract will be renewed at the end of the month, as the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) is now accepting applications for the Red Force head coaching position.

Dillon was hired in January 2019, replacing former national all-rounder Kelvin Williams.

Dillon, who focuses a lot on fitness, is positive that he is the man for the job.

“I am quite confident. I think I am probably in a better position than anybody else to retain the job,” Dillon said.

Since Dillon was appointed Red Force have shown improvement.

After four rounds of competition in the 2019 West Indies Four-Day Championship, Williams stepped down as coach after starting the season with three losses and one win.

Dillon led the team to a fourth place finish as the team recorded three wins, one draw and two losses in the remaining six matches under his guidance. At the end of 2019, Red Force stormed into the semi-finals of the Colonial Medical Insurance 50-Over tournament with seven wins in eight matches in Group B. However, Red Force lost in the semi-finals by four wickets to the Leeward Islands Hurricanes.

