Is Shiv Chanderpaul Guyanas best ever batsman?

It is always a difficult task when comparing sportsmen across generations to determine who is the GOAT – The Greatest Of All Time.

But it is always an interesting discourse to have. In this instance, I beg to ask the question: who is Guyana’s greatest batting phoenix to date?

Certainly, numbers don’t lie and it is a key determinant to inform the conclusion of the matter. But how important is the eye test, batsman-ship, swagger and craftiest of some of our greats?

The baseline used to articulate my arguments will be the game’s toughest form – Test cricket – simply because it’s the only format the previous and current generation would have both played in.

