Roger Harper, the Chairman of the West Indies selectors believes the team needs many more world-class players if it is going to be able to consistently compete with the best teams in the world. He also believes the individual territories need to a better job of creating those types of players.

The 57-year-old former West Indies spinner made the points while he was a guest on Isports on i95.5fm with host Andre Errol Baptiste on Saturday.

“We need to have World Class players in our West Indies teams, players who will compete in terms of performance and in terms of the world teams and that is how our cricket and our teams will get to the top of the pile,” Harper said.

“What we have to encourage our players to do is think bigger, aim higher and think of putting in World Class performances to match with World Class players.”

