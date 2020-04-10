'I see light at the end of the tunnel' - Michael Holding on West Indies cricket

Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope. These three men from three different islands in the Caribbean are the reason Michael Holding can see "light at the end of the tunnel" for West Indies cricket, which he feels can once again become a global force if the young talent is nurtured properly.

"I see light at the end of the tunnel because I see talent," Holding said on the Mason & Guest podcast, aired on Tuesday. "It is a matter now if we can garner that talent, if we can produce the best of that talent, and then produce, of course, a good team. Because individual talent ain't gonna go as far as a good team with a good team spirit and a good management structure around that team."

Holding said the reason he was confident about Pooran, Hetmyer and Hope being the flagbearers of a bright West Indies future was that they could be picked in most teams around the world right now.

"Most people can look at teams and look at people and say, 'Yeah, that guy looks as if he knows what he is doing.' And I can call three names immediately that I think have a lot of talent in the batting department. Pooran, Hetmyer, Hope. Anyone going to tell me that three guys cannot bat? And there are others, but I am picking those three because those three I think are the most talented in the last two-three years. It's now about making sure that these guys exhibit the right discipline to get the best out of themselves. And I'm absolutely sure that there are other youngsters around the Caribbean that can come around that nucleus and give us a good team.

