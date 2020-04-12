West Indies 'very, very confident' of England upset if tour goes ahead, says Holder

West Indies Test captain Jason Holder wants his team to "make amends" for their 2017 defeat in England, should their planned Test tour for this summer go ahead. Holder is confident that he and his men now have the experience as well as the confidence to win a Test series in England, a feat last achieved in 1998 when Viv Richards' team blanked the hosts 4-0 in the five-Test series.

This year, West Indies were due to arrive for three Tests in June, but the series is likely to be postponed due to the UK government's directive against social gathering to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 1.6 million people have been infected by the coronavirus worldwide, with the UK recording so far close to 9000 deaths (in hospitals only).

Both the ECB and CWI are scheduled to discuss various options based on when the series could be played during the English season, which was meant to commence on Sunday. Originally the West Indies were scheduled to play three warm-up matches with a preparatory camp at Hampshire's Rose Bowl, but those plans would now have to be reworked.

