'It has been tough transitioning back just as a player' - Jason Holder

Jason Holder has admitted that it was "tough" for him to "transition" back to being a player in the ODI side after Cricket West Indies replaced him with Kieron Pollard as the white-ball captain last September. Although Holder remains the Test captain, his performances in ODI cricket post the 2019 World Cup have weakened, which he said also had to do with him batting lower down the order where he didn't have enough time to settle before making an impact.

"To be quite honest, it has been tough transitioning back just as a player," Holder told the Cricket Collective podcast on TalkSPORT last week. "In hindsight, it has been tough trying to understand how to get back in as just a player."

CWI had stated that one of the reasons behind Pollard's appointment as the white-ball captain was to improve West Indies' performances in limited-overs cricket, especially in ODIs where West Indies had finished ninth in the ten-team World Cup last year. But Holder was caught unawares by the timing of CWI's decision.

