Sir Vivian Richards is the best batsman in history - Holding

Richards scored more than 15,000 runs in 308 matches for West Indies, finishing his international career with 35 centuries and an average of more than 47 in both Test and ODI cricket.

The legendary Antiguan also scored 140 centuries in a remarkable domestic career that saw him make over 1,000 appearances in first-class and List A cricket.

Holding, one of the game’s great fast bowlers, played alongside Sir Viv Richards for over a decade and believes he is unsurpassed as a batsman.

'Viv is the best batsman I have seen against anything and everything,’ Holding told Sky Sports.

‘He never looked intimidated. Richard Hadlee in New Zealand, Dennis Lillee in Australia, Abdul Qadir in Pakistan, Bishan Bedi in India. Ian Botham in England. He got runs against anybody and everybody.

