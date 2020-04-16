The rise and fall of Carlos Brathwaite

Like the fabled legend Heracles, Carlos Brathwaite dutifully completed the impossible labour of lifting a seemingly down and out West Indies to an unlikely triumph over England at the 2016 T20 World Cup final.

In its aftermath, much like the mythical Greek hero, he would soon after, however, happened upon a poisoned cloak of his own; unrealistic, heavy expectations which have so far proven to be his undoing.

Needing 19 off the last over and the ball in the hands of a capable Ben Stokes, few would have picked the Windies to be triumphant.

Four straight sixes later, however, the shrill blast of commentator Ian Bishop sang, “remember the name!” after the muscle-bound Brathwaite brutally battered Stokes, announcing a new West Indies star had been born. Gleefully looking on, fans secretly hoped perhaps the player was from the same mould as legends like Sir Viv Richards or Chris Gayle.

