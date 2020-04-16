Skipper Holder focussed on Test legacy

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – West Indies Test captain Jason Holder says he hopes to leave a legacy of being one of the greats in the longest format, but is cognizant of the need to sustain very high standards if he is to achieve that goal.

Already, the 28-year-old has become one of the contemporary faces of the Test format, and is currently the number one all-rounder in the International Cricket Council rankings.

And though pointing out he enjoyed all three formats, Holder said he placed considerable emphasis on Test cricket which remained the measure of all cricketers.

“Test cricket is the ultimate game for me,” Holder told TalkSport’s Cricket Collective.

