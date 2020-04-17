Pollard: Positive signs in WI camp

Captain Kieron Pollard says West Indies’ aggression in their series win over Sri Lanka last month was an encouraging sign of development ahead of this October’s Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

However, with upcoming series against New Zealand and South Africa under threat because of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Pollard believes it has cost the Caribbean side the chance to further enhance their team building and overall preparations.

“The way that we played and the power we had in our lineup with that pace and aggression, our athleticism in the field, it brought a smile to my face the way we performed in those last two games,” Pollard said.

“And I think we’re getting there and it’s just unfortunate that what has taken place now in terms of the pandemic all around the world because we had a couple series coming up against New Zealand and South Africa that would have helped tighten the grip a bit more.

