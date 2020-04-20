For the West Indies to be a consistently competitive force in world cricket, it has to revive the culture that helped create the juggernaut that dominated world cricket for 15 years, says former captain Sir Richie Richardson.

A swashbuckling batsman in his heyday, the now 58-year-old Antiguan played 86 Tests for the West Indies from 1983 to 1995, scoring 5949 runs at a healthy average of 44.39. During that time he scored 16 centuries 27 half-centuries. Richardson was appointed captain of the West Indies in 1991 and led the Caribbean side through 24 Tests until 1995.

Incidentally, he was captain when the West Indies relinquished the Frank Worrell trophy to Australia in 1995, which many believed triggered the start of the decline in fortunes of the West Indies.

Speaking on Mason and Guest in Barbados on Tuesday, Sir Richardson said the West Indies and the region needed to recapture some of that magic of old.

“We have to find a way to recreate a strong cricketing culture, and how we are going to do this, it’s going to take a concerted effort by the entire region,” said Sir Richardson.

Read more at SportsMax