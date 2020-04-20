ECB set to postpone England's West Indies Test series

The ECB are preparing to postpone England's Test series against West Indies, put back the Twenty20 Blast until later in the summer and cancel the inaugural Hundred at a crucial board meeting next Thursday.

All professional cricket has been suspended until May 28, the scheduled launch date of the Blast, but with the government extending the lockdown for another three weeks on Thursday there is a growing acceptance at Lord's that the start of the season will have to be delayed further which will have major implications for all forms of cricket this summer.

The ECB will not be able to confirm a definitive new timetable for the season but are planning to issue guidance on how a remodelled campaign could look.

