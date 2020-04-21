Rowe happy with Pollard's captaincy

Former West Indies great Lawrence Rowe has long been revered as one of the most stylish West Indian batsmen of all time.

The Jamaican-born batsman, who in full flight is described as one of the best to watch on a cricketing field, reflected on his career and the changing face of regional cricket in an extended interview with Andre Errol Baptiste on Isports on I95.5fm on Thursday,

He shared his appreciation on the role of the Twenty20 (T20) format in the new era of West Indies cricket, saying: "A totally different game but if I had a choice, I like the longer game but T20 cricket has brought out people who would not come to a cricket match. You do not see classical batting, there is a lot of skill in it so teams are now making 200-plus and losing, guys now learn to hit the ball out of the ground.

"I have seen them train and they work hard but if we are honest, we are suffering in the longer version, they do not transfer the skills from the short version.

"For me, if I was involved, I would have been a player like (Kumar) Sangakkara, (Mahela) Jayawardene, (Sachin) Tendulkar, that type of player, more or less staying in same form."

