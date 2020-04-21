Gayle Heading To Zouks  Source

HARD-HITTING LEFT-HANDED batsman Chris Gayle is almost certain to suit up for a different team if the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) gets the green light to go ahead with the tournament, which is slated to run from August 19 to September 26.

The Gleaner has been reliably informed that the ‘Universe Boss’ is expected to sign for the St Lucia Zouks, this after the legendary left-hander was not retained by the Jamaica Tallawahs.

If the move materialises, it would be Gayle’s third CPL franchise since the tournament began back in 2013.

A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that Gayle, who also represented the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, almost missed out on playing in this year’s edition of the CPL, as the Jamaica Tallawahs left the veteran off their retained list just before the submission deadline.

