Kesrick Williams relishes playing alongside Dwayne Bravo

Vincentian fast bowler Kesrick Williams is relishing the opportunity to play alongside Dwayne Bravo in the cricket set up.

The 30-year-old Williams had one of his cricket dreams realised recently, when he shared the same dressing room with Bravo, as they were part of the West Indies T/20 team that toured Sri Lanka earlier this year.

“I would say that he’s my favourite player… I love to see him play… It feels even better now that he’s back on the West Indies team, coming out of retirement and I’m playing with him… It feels good,” Williams told SEARCHLIGHT.

“I can remember the first time I played against Bravo…I did well for the CCC ( Combined Campuses and Colleges) … I was just standing there staring, as it was my first time seeing him face to face,” Williams reminisced.

But Williams noted that since he was an Under-15 cricketer, he was told that he can be the next Bravo.

“I can remember playing Under-15 cricket for St Vincent (and the Grenadines), and Paddy Thomas and Otis Jack told me that I can be like another Bravo,” Williams disclosed.

He recalled at the time he was considered a better batsman than a bowler.

