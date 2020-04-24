Aguilleira says Windies Women lack passion

Former West Indies women’s captain Merissa Aguilleira believes players must take personal responsibility if the Caribbean women are to keep pace with the rest of the world.

Aguilleira, who captained the West Indies in both Twenty20 and One Day Internationals between 2009 and 2015 retired from the sport in April 2019.

Since then she has done commentary on several Windies women's matches, taken over as Technical Director of the Trinidad & Tobago Women's team while giving birth to her first child, Zahdia Zahara-Meri Fraser on March 30.

The former wicket-keeper/batter who's captaincy stint included three trips to the ICC World T20 semi-finals and the final of the 2013 50-over World Cup, believes that some players' passion for the game has been waning since their 2016 World T20 triumph.

"We cannot continue to remain stagnant," she said while speaking to Donald Oliver and Ricardo Chambers on the Commentators podcast.

