WEST INDIES TOUR TO ENGLAND POSTPONED

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua - Cricket West Indies (CWI) on the advice and agreement with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), announces the postponement of the West Indies Men’s three (3) Test series against England in June, to a future date to be determined.

The decision to postpone the tour came as a result of the uncertainty for the safe resumption of cricket in the United Kingdom, as well as international air travel. As a result, it was a logically mutual decision to postpone the tour to a later date until clearance is granted by the UK government. The proposed window for the likely staging of this series is now July until the end of September.

Chief Executive Officer of CWI, Johnny Grave said, “We continue to be in regular dialogue with the ECB on when and how we might be able to rearrange the Test Series. Clearly playing in June is now not possible and we will continue our discussions with the ECB and other Internationals Boards on trying to find new dates. We will only travel to England to play the series if our players can be assured that it is safe to do so. Our respective Medical Teams are beginning to discuss how this series could be played whilst guaranteeing the health and safety of our players and support team. We will be as flexible as we can without compromising the safety of our team.”

The West Indies were scheduled to play the three-match Test series from June 4-8, The Oval, June 12-16 Edgbaston, June 25-29 Lord’s.

0 comments