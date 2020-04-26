CWI salary cuts could be on cards - Windies CEO Grave

Cricket West Indies (CWI) CEO Johnny Grave insists large scale pay reductions are not yet on the table for the organisation but could become a reality as it struggles to make ends meet, with the fallout from the global coronavirus pandemic.

CWI and other cricket boards around the world have struggled to come to grips with both a drop-off in revenue and the uncertainty of surrounding fixtures that have had to be moved around for safety reasons. With a large portion of the organisation’s revenue coming from broadcast rights, a nightmare scenario like no cricket for the rest of the year could leave the organization in dire straights and with tough decisions to make.

“Cleary that (no cricket) would have to see a significant reduction of all of our costs and salaries for playing staff and officials is clearly a part of that,” Grave said in a recent interview on the Mason and Guest radio show.

The CEO insists that while CWI are not yet forced to face that worst-case scenario, the body has put together a committee to assess the organization’s options.

Read more at SportsMax

0 comments