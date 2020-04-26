BCA might pay match fees

President of the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) Conde Riley says he will try to persuade his Board to pay the match fees of the Barbados Pride franchise cricketers as a gesture of goodwill toward the players.

The members of the Barbados Pride franchise, along with the other cricketers of the five other franchises that took part in the 2020 West Indies Cricket Championship, have not received their match fees from Cricket West Indies (CWI) thus far.

Riley told Barbados TODAY that while he had no problem with the BCA paying the match fees of the Barbados Pride players, it was up to the Board to make the decision.

“These are tough financial times but the BCA is always willing to look after its players. I don’t like to see our cricketers being placed at a disadvantage. If CWI are unable at this time to pay the match fees of our cricketers, I will take the matter to my Board and we make a decision on the situation. These are tough financial times and I don’t want to see any of our cricketers being placed in a position that creates a disadvantage for them. I will speak to my Board and we will reach a consensus on whether we should pay the match fees of our players. I believe that we should pay our cricketers if CWI cannot do so at this time, but it is not a decision that I can make alone, it is a matter for the members of my Board do decide on,” Riley explained.

