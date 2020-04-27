Jacobs stuck in New York

West Indies ‘ A’ leg-spinner Damion Jacobs has been left stranded in the United States.

It’s been just over a month since he left St Kitts after wrapping up his participation for the Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the West Indies Championships.

Jacobs was one of many Jamaicans who were trying to return to the island before the borders were shut down by the Government due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but his transit from St Kitts via New York to Jamaica ended with the 35-year-old being stuck in the United States for the past three weeks.

“I left St Kitts on March 21 and flew to New York to do some shopping and stuff. I was scheduled to return to Jamaica on March 25, but by then the travel agency told me that the Jamaican borders were closed and there were no flights,” said Jacobs.

Read more at Barbados Today

0 comments