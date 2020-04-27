David Lloyd picks Wes Hall

I spent my formative years at Accrington Cricket Club where we had some fantastic professionals.

I'm talking about the likes of Bobby Simpson, Wes Hall, Eddie Barlow, and a lovely Indian chap called SK Girdhari who finished up working for the NHS up in Lancaster.

SK was a real gent and a good coach but Wes captured the imagination. He was our pro from 1960-62 and he was an enormous fella, let me tell you.

As you'd expect from a West Indies opening bowler he was fast and a formidable sight as he ran in with his shirt open and a chain flying around his neck.

