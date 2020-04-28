An angry Chris Gayle has described Jamaica Tallawahs Assistant Coach Ramnaresh Sarwan as a snake and a backstabber in a series of videos in which he explains the reasons behind his move from the Jamaica Tallawahs to the St Lucia Zouks for the 2020 CPL season.

The Jamaica Talllawahs chose not to retain Gayle for the upcoming season, which facilitated the move to the Zouks where he will play under the captaincy of former West Indies captain Darren Sammy if there is a 2020 season.

In the second of three videos posted on Youtube on Monday, Gayle said he believes politics was behind the decision not to retain him and thinks the Sarwan was partially to blame.

The global T20 star said he signed a three-year contract with the Tallawahs in 2019 because it was his intention to end his career wearing the Jamaican colours of the two-time CPL champions.

Gayle suggested that Sarwan after failing to get his support to be team manager turned the owner of the franchise against him. That situation along with some Guyanese politics resulted in the Tallawahs’ decision not to retain him for the upcoming season.

Read more at SportsMax