The cricket prodigy who chose Jehovah

THE Bible says it is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for a rich person to enter the kingdom of God.

For a talented cricketer, a strict interpretation of the New Testament verse means forgoing millions of US dollars from lucrative Twenty20 tournaments around the world.

It’s been six years since Adrian Barath, now 30, turned his back on riches and glory to serve his God, as a devout Jehovah's Witness.

The stars had already aligned for Barath and the world was there for the taking. The attacking opener was already the youngest West Indies Test centurion (at 19), had the stamp of approval from Windies legend Brian Lara, a US$75,000 Indian Premier League (IPL) contract under his belt and was driving a Range Rover– when he seemingly had an epiphany in 2014 and walked away from the game.

