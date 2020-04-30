Sarwan: Gayle hurt my family

Jamaica Tallawahs assistant coach and former West Indies middle-order batsman Ramnaresh Sarwan has responded to serious allegations made by opener Chris Gayle during an outburst on Youtube on Wednesday.

Gayle, disappointed at not being retained by the Jamaica Tallawahs for the 2020 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) broadsided Sarwan during the video.

In a scathing attack on Sarwan, Gayle accused the 39-year-old of playing a role in his departure. “What transpired with the Tallahwahs, you had a big part to play in this,” the big hitter charged in part two of the Breakdown of Release from Jamaica Tallawahs videos as he directed his comments to Sarwan. You want the franchise, have it. There’s no Gayle. You run the show.”

Sarwan in response said: "I was the focus of most of the onslaughts. I reply, not because I feel that Gayle’s rantings are worthy of it, but because I feel that the public’s record must be set straight and also, to protect the character and careers of so many people, whose image he sought to besmirch.

"No doubt, Gayle’s utterances have done immeasurable damage to the “gentleman’s game” of cricket, in particular, West Indian cricket. As a former International Cricketer, who had the privilege of donning West Indian colours, I feel compelled to speak in defence of this great sport which has unified the Caribbean more than anything else over the past 50 years.

Read more at T&T Guardian

0 comments