Tallawahs Turn At Bat - Local CPL Franchise Responds To Chris Gayles Recent Criticisms About Management

THE JAMAICA Tallawahs Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise, owned by the Chris Persaud-led Worldwide Sports Management Group, has hit back at claims made by former captain Chris Gayle regarding his departure from the team.

On Monday, Gayle posted a series of confessional videos on his personal YouTube page, saying that he was victimized by the Tallawahs management, spearheaded by Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller and assistant coach Ramnaresh Sarwan.

Gayle said that Sarwan was a key influence in him not being retained by the Tallawahs for this year’s CPL season and that the entire scenario has been politically motived, based on an incident that took place in Guyana in 2018.

In a media release yesterday, the Tallawahs refuted claims that Gayle’s omission was politically motivated, adding that assistant coach Ramnaresh Sarwan had no part to play in the decision.

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

