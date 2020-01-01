West Indies allow players to opt out of summer Test series in England

West Indies will give their players the option to miss this summer’s tour of England as the two boards work towards staging a rearranged Test series under bio-secure conditions. They were due to defend the Wisden Trophy in June, but the coronavirus pandemic means the teams are awaiting details of a revised schedule with a possible start on 8 July behind closed doors, subject to government approval.

The England and Wales Cricket Board and Cricket West Indies held initial talks on the subject on Friday evening, with a conference call that featured the two captains, Joe Root and Jason Holder, the head coaches, Chris Silverwood and Phil Simmons, as well as medical officers and administrators from both sides of the Atlantic.

An ECB spokesperson described the discussion as “wide-ranging, including dialogue around revised schedules and Covid-19 medical and bio-security planning”, but it was essentially the opening exchanges for what will be a lengthy process.

