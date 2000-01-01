Mr Chris Gayle's terrible blunder

Without doubt, the self-styled “Universe Boss” has been the most dominant name in Twenty20 cricket since that version of the game took on global recognition and popularity in the early 2000s.

Over the last 15 years, the globe-trotting Mr. Gayle's six-hitting and happy persona have made him a cult figure — not least in cricket-mad India.

His record speaks for itself. In 404 T20 games, Mr Gayle has scored 13,296 runs, with 22 centuries, at an average of 38.20, and a strike rate of 146.94.

Yet, for all his wonderful achievements as a player, this newspaper feels compelled — not for the first time — to seriously question Mr. Gayle's judgment and indeed his awareness of his standing as a servant of his sport and responsibility as exemplar for young people.

In truth, Mr. Gayle's social media assault on another former West Indies captain, outstanding batsman, a former close friend, and many-time ally in battle Mr. Ramnaresh Sarwan, has left Caribbean cricket fans staggering and disoriented in this awful time of COVID-19.

