Sir Viv never chased Gabriel off the field

Legendary former West Indies captain Sir Vivian "Viv" Richards says he never chased former T&T opening batsman Richard Gabriel off the field during a Benson and Hedges Limited Overs match in Australia in 1984.

The "Master Blaster" has been maligned, cursed and abused by local cricket fans who saw the incident as an attack on their own.

The episode occurred at Perth in a tied encounter between West Indies and Australia. Clive Lloyd was the captain but Richards was holding on for him when the incident occurred.

Larry Gomes, the Trinidadian part-time off-spinner, was operating at the time and bowled a short delivery outside off-stump to Kepler Wessels who was cut down to deep point. Gabriel gingerly running around close to the boundary failed to pick up the ball and it cannoned into the fence.

"I never sent Gabriel off the field because I wanted to discipline him as the commentators said at the point in time," recalls Richards.

