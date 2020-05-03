Sheldon Cottrell talks IPL and almost quitting the game

He is one of the most recognizable figures in world cricket at present. Fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell and his iconic wicket-taking salute have taken their place in cricket culture and he has brought along his fair share of adoring young and old fans from his homeland in Jamaica to as far as the United Kingdom, India, Pakistan and Australia.

To say that the last couple of months have been great for the left-arm quick would be an understatement, as the former Jamaica Defence Force soldier was snapped up by the Kings XI Punjab for US$1.2 million, to play in this year’s India Premier League (IPL).

“I was really gearing up to put out 110 percent for my franchise in India but, as my famous slogan goes, ‘Health over Wealth’ any day. It’s a pandemic we are facing and it’s a worldwide thing. So I can’t be selfish. I am not going to look at the money. I have to put my health before anything else and I have to also feel sorry for those who are affected,” said Cottrell.

