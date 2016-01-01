Former West Indies batting coach has urged Caribbean batsman to emulate Shivnarine Chanderpaul if they want to find the kind of consistency that leads to a successful career.

Chanderpaul retired from international cricket in 2016 after an incredible, if unheralded, career that saw score 30 Test centuries and 11.867 Test runs. During that career in which he often played the sheet anchor role in the West Indies middle order, he had scores of 50 or more 96 times, which saw him end his playing career with a healthy average of 51.37.

His tenacity, refusing to give his wicket away cheaply, became a trademark for the soft-spoken Guyanese batsman.

Radford, who had two coaching stints with the West Indies, the last ending just before the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, believes that batsmen in the Caribbean have been lacking in the kind of application shown by Chanderpaul during his playing days.

In the recently truncated season of the West Indies Four-Day Championship, no batsman scored more than two centuries with Jason Mohammed, Nkrumah Bonner, Paul Palmer Jr., John Campbell and Kyle Mayers, the only batsmen to do so.

