Windies star Matthews urges more domestic cricket

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Marquee stroke-maker Hayley Matthews has urged authorities to increase the number of regional tournaments in order to accelerate the development of the women's game.

“I think we need more regional cricket —over the past couple of years we haven't had much,” said the 22-year-old.

“When we do have our regional cricket each year, it's usually two, three weeks of a tournament. We try to squeeze a 50-over tournament and a T20 tournament within that [period] and obviously that's not adequate enough for us to be growing as cricketers.”

Cricket West Indies (CWI) stages the Super50 Cup and the T20 Blaze as the premier women's domestic tournaments yearly, with both tournaments played during the same period.

Last year, six teams —Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Leeward Islands, Windward Islands and hosts Guyana—contested five rounds in each format.

