Brathwaite For Tallawahs

The Jamaica Tallawahs have wasted little time in finding a replacement for the ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle, as they have snapped up the captain of the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Carlos Brathwaite.

The Gleaner has been reliably informed that Barbadian Brathwaite is among five players that have been retained by the Tallawahs for the 2020 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season, which is tentatively scheduled to bowl off in late August.

All-rounders Andrè Russell, Rovman Powell, wicketkeeper-batsman Chadwick Walton and fast bowler Oshane Thomas are, according to our sources, the other players retained by the two-time champions.

When The Gleaner reached out to Tallawahs CEO Jeff Miller for an opinion on the latest acquisition, he declined to comment on the report.

“I don’t have anything to say on the matter, please call the CPL and they will give you the list. At this time only they can release names,” Miller said.

