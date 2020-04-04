Sarwan gives Skerritt administration passing grade wants stronger Regional First-Class tournament

Former West Indies batsman Guyanese Ramnaresh gave new CWI President Ricky Skerritt’s Administration a passing grade and would like to see better facilities in the Caribbean to produce more players who can produce at the International level.

The 39-year-old, who was born in the Essequibo Island of Wakanaam, was viewed as a young prodigy since he moved to Campbellville in Georgetown as a toddler and reeled off back-to-back centuries for his Primary School Stella Maris. He played the first of his 220 First-Class matches as a 15-year-old to become the youngest First-Class player in the West Indies before making a magnificent 84 against Pakistan in Barbados at 19, while at age 28 years, 228 days he became the youngest West Indian to reach 5000 runs when he scored a century against England in Jamaica in 2009.

The elegant Sarwan played his last Test against India in 2011 at a venue where he announced his arrival on the Test arena, his final ODI was in 2013 when West Indies opposed India and the next year he said goodbye to first-Class Cricket when Leicestershire played Worcestershire in the English County Championships.

Read more at Kaieteur news online

4 comments