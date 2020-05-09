Windies players lack commitment  Benjamin

Former Windies fast bowler Kenny Benjamin says that cricket in the Caribbean is suffering from players’ lack of loyalty and commitment and that intervention is required to save the sport.

The Antiguan called for coaches, mentors, teachers, and parents to “teach these youngsters, even before they get into national youth teams and so on, about commitment and loyalty”.

“We cannot just believe we want to make money from cricket and we’re not loyal to anyone or any particular thing. The mentality and the thinking show me why we are struggling,” he said on the Mason & Guest radio show here on Tuesday night when asked what advice he would give to young Windies cricketers to improve their performances, particularly in the longer format of the game.

Benjamin’s comments also came against the background of controversial public outbursts by Windies batting star Chris Gayle, who ranted on his former Windies teammate, Ramnaresh Sarwan, after being released from Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise team Jamaica Tallawahs.

Read more at the Jamaica Gleaner

0 comments