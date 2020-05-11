Quintyne alleges being left to fend for herself after being injured on West Indies duty

About three years after an injury brought an end to her promising international career, former Barbados and West Indies bowling all-rounder Shaquana Quintyne is seeking justice in the law court.

Quintyne has filed a lawsuit against Cricket West Indies (CWI) following an incident at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua in 2017. The talented 24-year-old was part of a West Indies Women’s training camp preparing for the 2017 International Cricket Council’s 50-over World Cup that ran from June 24 to July 23 in England. The outstanding product of the then Garrison Secondary School related diving for a ball during net practice and injuring her right knee. That marked the start of a painful slide in the then 21-year-old’s career.

The young cricketer disappeared from public view but in an interview this evening with Barbados TODAY, Quintyne broke her silence on the matter and disclosed her displeasure with the treatment she has received from the governing body of cricket in the region. She stressed that despite being injured while in the service of West Indies cricket, she had been abandoned by CWI.

“I got injured when I dive to stop a ball while fielding at extra-cover during a practice session in Antigua. As a result, I have had operations performed on my right knee in Barbados, Jamaica and Canada because the cruciate ligaments in my knee were torn. I now suffer from osteoarthritis in my knee,” Quintyne said.

