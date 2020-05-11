Skerritt: All parties must agree to England tour

President of Cricket West Indies (CWI), Ricky Skerritt, will be happy if the West Indies' tour of England can eventually proceed but was clear in his discussion with host Andre Errol Baptiste on Isports on I95.5fm on Thursday, that all stakeholders will be consulted.

"It is premature to try to think about what the terms and conditions would be, there has been no confirmation of anything. Different ideas have come up based on medical advice," said Skerritt.

"Both organisations have had, both medically-oriented and cricket technical-oriented discussions, we have included the key cricket folks, coach, captain, manager, director of cricket.

"CWI will not be making any decisions that don’t make sense under the circumstances, and unless things change dramatically over the next month or two, it will not be normal circumstances, so circumstances that prevail and the situation that are placed will be determined to only be suitable if they are mutually suitable.

Read more at the T&T Guardian

0 comments