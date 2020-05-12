England's Test hopes boosted by latest government strategy

The ECB's hopes of being able to stage international games behind closed doors appear to have been given encouragement by the new government strategy to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of its phased plans to build an economic recovery, the UK government has announced that it aims to allow some sporting events "to take place behind closed-doors for broadcast" from June 1. The plans will be reviewed often and postponed if there is a growth in the virus infection rate.

While Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, suggested there were morale-building reasons behind this return of sport, telling parliament that "allowing cultural and sporting events behind closed doors for broadcast... would provide a much-needed boost to national morale", it is no doubt equally relevant that such a return could help avoid the financial catastrophe currently being faced by various governing bodies.

While the ECB expects greater clarity from the government later this week - it is anticipated there will be a specific announcement relating to elite sport on Tuesday or Wednesday - and remains reluctant to commit itself to a schedule, it continues to use July 8 as a potential start date to the international season. To that end, it is understood the ECB hopes to unveil individual training plans, for both England's men and women's cricketers, within days.

Read more at ESPNcricinfo

1 comments